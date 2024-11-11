Last GOP congressman anchored in Democratic LA county concedes in race against former NASA exec

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, the last Republican congressman anchored in heavily Democratic Los Angeles County, on Monday conceded to Democrat George Whitesides, ending his reelection bid in a district north of Los Angeles.

In a statement, Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, said he had congratulated Whitesides and will ensure a smooth handoff of office operations to the former NASA chief of staff.

The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner because thousands of ballots have not yet been counted.

The race will figure in the ongoing battle to determine which party controls the House next year.

Garcia thanked district residents “for allowing me to represent them during a tumultuous and critical period in our nation’s history.”

Whitesides said in a statement that he had spoken with Garcia and thanked him for his service to the district and the nation. He said he would fight in Congress for good jobs and lower household costs.

Garcia, a supporter of former President Donald Trump with a conservative voting record, was first elected in 2020 special election running against California’s liberal-leaning government. “I don’t want my country to turn into what my state has become,” he said at the time. He claimed a full term later that year.

Garcia, who flew more than 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom, had displayed a surprising ability to beat the odds in a district with an 11-point Democratic registration edge. The once-conservative 27th District runs through suburbs and high desert north of Los Angeles.

Whitesides, also a former CEO of Virgin Galactic, said he would use his business experience to solve problems.