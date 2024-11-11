Mauritius’ prime minister says his ruling coalition is set for a ‘huge’ election defeat

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mauritius’ prime minister says his ruling coalition is set for a “huge defeat” following Sunday’s parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth is acknowledging the rejection of the Militant Socialist Movement even as vote-counting continued Monday. Jugnauth has been in office since 2017 and was seeking another five-year term. But his government faced corruption allegations after recordings of politicians and business people were leaked online. The Alliance for Change coalition, led by former prime minister Navin Ramgoolam, appears poised for victory.

