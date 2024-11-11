Nemeiksa scores 18 as Hawaii takes down Pacific 76-66 at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa’s 18 points off of the bench helped lead Hawaii to a 76-66 victory over Pacific on Monday night at the Rainbow Classic.

Nemeiksa added 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-0). Marcus Greene added 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Tanner Christensen had 14 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (3-1) were led by Elijah Fisher, who recorded 21 points and seven rebounds. Elias Ralph added 17 points and eight rebounds for Pacific. Lamar Washington had 11 points and four assists.

Nemeiksa scored 11 points in the first half and Hawaii went into the break trailing 37-35. Greene’s 16-point second half helped Hawaii finish off the 10-point victory.

NEXT UP

Up next for Hawaii is a matchup Sunday with Weber State at home. Pacific hosts Northern Arizona on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.