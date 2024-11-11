New York’s congestion toll on drivers could make a comeback before Trump’s second term

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering ways to revive a program that would charge drivers a toll to enter parts of Manhattan. She wants to implement the plan before President-elect Donald Trump gets into office and can block it. Hochul and her staff have been reaching out to state lawmakers to gauge support for resuscitating the plan, known as congestion pricing. That’s according to two people familiar with the outreach who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were revealing private conversations. The effort comes after Hochul, a Democrat, halted the plan this summer. She said it would cost drivers too much money.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.