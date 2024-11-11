New Zealand’s leaders formally apologize to survivors of abuse in state and church care

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made a “formal and unreserved” apology in Parliament on Tuesday for the widespread abuse, torture and neglect of hundreds of thousands of children and vulnerable adults in care. “It was horrific. It was heartbreaking. It was wrong. And it should never have happened,” Luxon said, as he spoke to lawmakers and a public gallery packed with survivors of the abuse. An estimated 200,000 people in state, foster and faith-based care were abused over a period of seven decades. “For many of you it changed the course of your life, and for that, the government must take responsibility,” Luxon said.

