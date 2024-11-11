North Korea ratifies major defense treaty with Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has ratified a major defense treaty with Russia stipulating mutual military aid. Russia last week completed the ratification process of the treaty that is considered both countries’ biggest defense deal since the end of the Cold War. North Korea said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty will take effect when both sides exchange documents on the ratification. The treaty requires them to use all available means to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked. Details have not been disclosed, but some observers speculate the ratification could signal North Korea could formally enter the Russia-Ukraine war. The U.S., South Korea and Ukraine say North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

