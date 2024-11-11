Parts of Manipur state in northeast India shut down after 10 people killed by security forces

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Ethnic organizations in parts of India’s violence-wracked northeastern state have shut schools and businesses to protest the killings of 10 people by paramilitary soldiers. The Manipur state police said those killed were “armed militants″ and the soldiers fired on them when they attacked their post near the district town of Jiribam. However, the Tribal Leaders’ Forum said all those killed were local village volunteers belonging to the Hmar ethnic group who were patrolling the area to protect tribal villages. Manipur state has been hit by ethnic violence since May 2023 between the majority Meiteis and the minority Kuki-Zo ethnic group.

