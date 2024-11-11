Remembering Armistice Day: Starmer joins Macron to celebrate Franco-British friendship in Paris

PARIS (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is joining French President Emmanuel Macron at a Paris ceremony marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice on Monday. It’s a celebration of their countries’ friendship, as nations across the world pay tribute to their fallen soldiers in World War I. This is the first time a British leader has done so since Winston Churchill was hosted by Gen. Charles de Gaulle in 1944. Macron’s office said the event echoes Franco-British commemorations 80 years ago, when Allied troops liberated most of France’s territory from Nazi occupation. This year also marks the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, the historic agreement between France and the United Kingdom.

