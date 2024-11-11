Serbian leader speaks to Trump, pointing out Serb support during US election

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says he has spoken with Donald Trump, inviting him to visit the Balkan country while pointing out that in Serbia the U.S. president-elect had the highest level of support of all European states during the election campaign. The populist Serbian leader said the phone call late Sunday was “very cordial” and added that Trump “knew many things about Serbia.” He expressed hope the ties between Serbia and the United States will “further improve in all areas” during the next Trump administration. Vucic and other Serbian leaders openly supported Trump during the campaign, hoping his Balkan policies would shift from the previous U.S. administration’s efforts to keep in check the expansionist goals of Serbian nationalists.

