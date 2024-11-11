South Carolina lab recaptures 5 more escaped monkeys but 13 are still loose

YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five more monkeys have been returned to a South Carolina compound that breeds the animals for medical research. Police say as of Monday afternoon, 30 of the 43 monkeys that made it outside the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee are back in the company’s custody unharmed. The Rhesus macaques escaped last week after an employee didn’t fully lock their enclosure. Police say veterinarians report that the animals returned are all in good health. Alpha Genesis has said that efforts to recover all the monkeys will continue for as long as it takes. The monkeys are about the size of a cat.

