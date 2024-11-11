Theater festival offers solace in Burkina Faso, a nation torn by violence

OUGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The last three years have been tough for Fanta Charlotte Dabone, a mother of three from the conflict-battered West African country of Burkina Faso. She fled her village after it was attacked by extremists, leaving her husband and her farm behind. Since then, she has been moving from place to place, struggling to pay rent and to buy enough food for her children. But last month, she got to be a queen. Together with other Burkinabe men and women who have been displaced by extremist violence, she swirled, danced and chanted in front of the captivated audience at Recreatrales, an international theater festival in the country’s capital.

