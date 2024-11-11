Thousands rally in Georgia to question the vote and demand a new election

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition demonstrators have rallied in Georgia’s capital in continuing protests against the ruling party’s declared victory in the Oct. 26 parliamentary election amid allegations that Russia helped rig the vote. The protesters, who waved Georgian and European Union flags, gathered outside the Georgian parliament on Monday. They demanded a new parliamentary election under international supervision and an investigation of the alleged election fraud. Giorgi Vashadze, leader of Unity National Movement Coalition, vowed that the opposition will “fight until the end.” Opposition leaders have vowed to boycott sessions of parliament and hold regular protests until their demands are met.

