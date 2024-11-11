Trump is likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous first term
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary is still up in the air, but it’s a sure bet he will look to reshape the Pentagon and pick a loyalist following his tumultuous first term. Five men held the job as Pentagon chief only to resign, be fired or serve briefly as a stopgap. While he has yet to announce a decision, the names of potential Pentagon chiefs stretch from the well known, such as Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida to an array of former administration loyalists, including retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who held national security posts during Trump’s first term.