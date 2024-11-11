Typhoon batters storm-weary Philippines and displaces thousands more people as a new storm threatens

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Toraji has unleashed floods, knocked down trees and caused power outages in the northern Philippines before weakening into a tropical storm and blowing out to the South China Sea. Officials said Tuesday that as Toraji blew away they were bracing for another approaching storm. The Philippines has scrambled to deal with multiple calamities wreaked by four back-to-back typhoons and storms, including Toraji, that devastated the northern region of Luzon, including vast farmlands and communities, in less than a month. A brewing storm in the Pacific may strengthen into a typhoon and hit the country on Thursday, forecasters said.

