Tyreek Hill active for Dolphins vs. Rams despite wrist injury

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was active to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Hill had been questionable because of a torn ligament in his wrist. That injury, combined with an extended absence for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion, has led to a significant downturn in production for Hill.

He entered with 446 yards receiving and one touchdown through eight games, having failed to exceed 100 yards or score since getting 130 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Jacksonville. Hill had at least 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons with Miami. He previously spent six seasons with Kansas City.

The 30-year-old Hill has had at least 1,200 yards receiving in each of the previous four seasons. He led the NFL with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdown catches in 2023 and agreed in August to a restructured contract with more guaranteed money.

The Dolphins’ inactive players were running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee), cornerback Ethan Bonner, fullback Alec Ingold, cornerback Storm Duck, linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

The Rams did not have starting right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) and reserve defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (shoulder/neck) available, having previously declared them out. They got offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson back after extended absences.

