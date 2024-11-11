WHO says mpox cases in Congo’s epicenter where the new variant was detected may be ‘plateauing’

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says mpox cases in the region of Congo where a new and more infectious variant was first detected appear to be “plateauing,” even as the virus continues to increase in other regions of the country, as well as in Burundi and Uganda. According to data from last week, Congo reported fewer than 100 laboratory-confirmed mpox cases, down from nearly 400 in July. But testing in Congo remains limited, making it difficult to understand how exactly the virus is spreading. WHO said on Monday it would convene an expert meeting next week to determine if mpox still constitutes an international emergency.

