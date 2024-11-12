An inside look at ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’, after the show films four episodes in greater Palm Springs

For the first time ever, 'Live with Kelly and Mark' packed up and filmed its talkshow in 'greater Palm Springs'. The taping took place at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa on Sunday and Monday. The set, nestled right in the middle of the golf course, on the 18th hole green.

The hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, have often spoken kindly about the area, admitting they visit every chance they get. So when the opportunity came up to film four episodes in the desert, they took it.

"There was a ton of begging, we begged a lot," said Ripa. "We were shameless. We were shameless in our endless dream.

"It was on our dream board," said Consuelos. "We put Palm Springs, I think we manifested it. It's heaven. It really is."

Bringing such a large show to the Coachella Valley was no small feat, in fact, according to the hosts, it took months of planning.

"You know, we sort of hit the ground running with these remotes," said Ripa. "We try to pre tape a lot of the packages so that we can bring our viewers that aren't able to be here the experience. We try to take them on the hikes, golfing, to local restaurants with us. So our viewers at home get a real flavor of the local energy here and the history."

Michael Gelmen, the Executive Producer says several hundred employees were needed to pull off the live shows.

"We've been working for months to get this together," said Gelman. "First you have to make the deal, then you have to fulfill everything that you're trying to do. I mean, there are probably 50 plus people from New York, a lot of people from Los Angeles, a lot of people locally that we hire. We're creating a whole new live TV studio in a matter of days."

Gelman also explained how external factors affected the planning process.

"Of course, we're dealing with the heat and everything that goes with that," said Gelman. "So it's always arduous, and there's a lot of work that goes into putting on an outdoor show, but it really pays off."

Overall, more than 8,000 fans flocked to the four tapings, waking up early just to be a part of of the audience.

Following Sunday's shows, News Channel Three's Tori King spoke with the hosts about the experience. The couple said all of the effort was well worth it.

"There no real surprises," said Ripa. "Because I knew just from our many visits here that the people of Palm Springs are the kindest, the most welcoming, the most open, the most enthusiastic. So I was actually not surprised by the support and the turnout and the friendly faces and everybody's positive energy."

You can catch all of the taped episodes on News Channel Three at 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.



