At UN climate talks, nations big and small get chance to bear witness to climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The United Nations’ annual climate conference continues Wednesday with brief speeches by nations big and small. For many of them, it’s a chance to bear witness to the misery their countries have endured from climate-driven weather extremes. The day’s lineup includes Pakistan, which saw horrific flooding in 2022 and again this year from monsoon rains that scientists say have become more heavy due to climate change. In the Bahamas, powerful hurricanes have left the country about $10 billion in debt. Drought in Greece has lead to water shortages, dried-up lakes and the death of wild horses. While many nations are eager to speak, plenty of big names and powerful countries are noticeably absent from COP29 this year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.