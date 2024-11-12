Ethan Slater landing the role of Boq in ‘Wicked’ has an element of magic to it

Ethan Slater, best known for his Tony-nominated starring role in Broadway’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” brings his talent to the big screen in the musical adaptation of “Wicked,” out Nov. 22. The story is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz” with Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Slater portrays Boq, who has an unrequited crush on Glinda. In real-life, Grande and Slater are a couple. The experience of making “Wicked” was on a large scale, but Slater said it was really a bunch of theater kids having fun on set.

