Hargress scores 25, UC Riverside knocks off Cal Baptist 70-69

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 25 points in UC Riverside’s 70-69 victory against Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

Hargress shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Highlanders (1-2). Jack Whitbourn scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds. Joel Armotrading and Isaiah Moses both added 10.

Dominique Daniels Jr. finished with 20 points for the Lancers (2-1). Cal Baptist also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from AJ Braun and Kendal Coleman.

