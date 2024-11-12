Hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field can be fixed for about $55M in time for 2026 season, per report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A detailed assessment of the hurricane damage to Tropicana Field concludes that the home of the Tampa Bay Rays is structurally sound and can be repaired for about $55.7 million in time for the 2026 season. The 412-page report released Tuesday by the City of St. Petersburg, which owns the building, found that the basic structure of the domed stadium “does not appear to have been adversely affected” by Hurricane Milton’s winds, which shredded most of its fabric roof. The repair timetable likely means the Rays will have to find a temporary place to play home games in 2025.

