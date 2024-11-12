Infowars auction could determine whether Alex Jones is kicked off its platforms

It’s auction day for Alex Jones’ Infowars. The Infowars studio and most other assets of the conspiracy theorist’s company are expected to be sold off Wednesday. The proceeds will help pay the nearly $1.5 billion in defamation lawsuit judgments Jones owes families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut for calling the massacre a hoax. Jones says Infowars could be shut down if opponents win the bidding. But he says he may be allowed to stay and keep using the Infowars name and platforms if supporters buy the assets. Jones says he has set up a new studio, websites and social media accounts just in case.

