Iran executes in public a serial rapist convicted in dozens of cases

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media say authorities have executed in public a man convicted of raping dozens of women over two decades. Wednesday’s report by the state-owned IRAN newspaper said Mohammad Ali Salamat was hanged after the country’s Supreme Court confirmed his death sentence. The execution took place on Tuesday at dawn at a cemetery in the western city of Hamedan. Some 200 women had accused Salamat of rape. He is said to have committed the offenses over the past 20 years. It was the biggest number of rape case attributed to one person ever reported in the country. U.N. experts said in September that Iran is among the world’s top countries that carry out executions.

