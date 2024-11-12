Jury awards Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million, holds contractor responsible

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A U.S. jury has awarded $42 million to three former detainees of Iraq’s notorious Abu Ghraib prison, holding a Virginia-based military contractor responsible for contributing to their torture and mistreatment two decades ago. The decision Tuesday from the eight-person jury came after a different jury earlier this year couldn’t agree on whether Reston, Virginia-based CACI should be held liable for the work of its civilian interrogators who worked alongside the U.S. Army at Abu Ghraib in 2003 and 2004. The three plaintiffs testified that they were subjected to beatings, sexual abuse, forced nudity and other cruel treatment at the prison. CACI’s lawyer declined to comment on whether they’d appeal.

