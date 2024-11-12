Lewis scores 18 off the bench, Saint Mary’s (CA) downs Akron 87-68

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Saint Mary’s (CA) past Akron 87-68 on Tuesday.

Lewis shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (3-0). Paulius Murauskas scored 17 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added 15 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Harry Wessels finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Zips (1-2) were led by Josiah Harris, who recorded 16 points. Akron also got 15 points from Amani Lyles. Shammah Scott had nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.