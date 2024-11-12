Public mourns 35 killed in attack at sports complex in southern Chinese city

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Members of the public paid their respects to people killed by a driver who rammed into people exercising a sports complex in southern China, as the country mourned, but little information was available about the suspect or the victims in the attack. The crash in Zhuhai killed 35 people and severely injured 43 others, and the driver was detained as he was trying to escape. Authorities said the 62-year-old man with the surname Fan was upset over his divorce settlemen. The police presence grew at the scene on Wednesday. The attack on occurred on the eve of the Zhuhai Airshow, which is sponsored by the People’s Liberation Army. China often makes extra efforts to tightly control information around major or sensitive events.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.