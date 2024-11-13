Biden and Xi will meet in Peru as US-China relations tested again by Trump’s return

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold talks this week with China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru. The face-to-face meeting comes as Beijing braces for Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The White House confirmed plans for the meeting while the two leaders are in Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will come just over two months before Trump’s inauguration. During his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump promised to slap blanket 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports to the U.S. That would jolt the already tumultuous relationship between Beijing and Washington.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.