Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says next year will be his last in office; mum on his plans afterward

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Duggan says the coming year will be his last as Detroit mayor. His announcement comes as many speculate he’s among the Democrats likely to launch a gubernatorial campaign to succeed term-limited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Duggan declined to discuss his political future before Wednesday’s public announcement not to seek reelection to a fourth four-year term. His current term ends in January 2026. Duggan took on a city challenged by monumental blight, high crime and finances controlled by the state when he became mayor in 2013. Half the street lights didn’t even come on at night. His administration routinely has balanced city budgets and surpluses since then. Violent crime is down and neighborhoods are cleaner.

