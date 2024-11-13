Disruptions to Amtrak service continue after fire near tracks in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Disruptions to Amtrak service on the Northeast corridor are continuing due to a fire near a train route in New York City. Service between New York and New Haven, Connecticut, remains suspended and passengers are advised to take Metro-North. Railroad officials said Tuesday night that they expected normal service to resume at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Amtrak service between New York and New Haven was halted Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out along tracks in the Bronx. There also were delays between New York and Washington and between Boston and New Haven.

