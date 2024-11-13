Dutch lawmaker Wilders wants to deport those convicted of violence against Israeli soccer fans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hard-right Dutch political leader Geert Wilders has blamed “Moroccans” for attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last week, saying during a parliamentary debate that they “wanted to destroy Jews” and recommending deporting those convicted. While lawmakers condemned antisemitism and agreed that perpetrators of the violence should be tracked down, prosecuted and handed harsh punishments, opposition legislators accused Wilders of “pouring oil on the fire.” The comments came in the Dutch parliament Wednesday as lawmakers debated the violence that followed a soccer match in the Dutch capital. Attacks on Israeli fans were widely condemned as antisemitic.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.