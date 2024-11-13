FIND Food Bank Expanding: Food Security Campus doubles food storage capacity

FIND Food Bank is expanding! They are currently building a new 40,000 square foot warehouse that will double the capacity of their food storage.

The expansion will also provide services such as workforce development, financial literacy courses, healthcare program outreach, and continuing education scholarships.

FIND Food Bank serves over 125,000 people every single month. Their goal is to grow that impact, feeding even more children, adults and seniors.

The warehouse construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

