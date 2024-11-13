Gaetz pick shows value Trump places on loyalty — and retribution — as he returns to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has had few defenders in Congress as reliable as Matt Gaetz. That kinship was rewarded Wednesday when Trump named Gaetz as his pick for attorney general, turning to a conservative loyalist in place of more established lawyers who’d been seen as contenders. In announcing the selection, Trump underscored the premium he places on loyalty, citing Gaetz’s support during the Russia investigation as central to his qualifications and signaling his view that government leaders should function not only as a president’s protector but also as instruments of retribution.

