Investigation into Chinese hacking reveals ‘broad and significant’ spying effort, FBI says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into Chinese government hacking efforts has revealed a “broad and significant” cyberespionage campaign mounted by Beijing. The FBI said Wednesday that the hackers compromised several U.S. telecommunications firms to access the call records and personal data of the people targeted. Officials wouldn’t say who the hackers went after but that those targeted include a “limited number” of people mainly involved in government and politics. China has denied hacking accusations, but federal authorities say Beijing has mounted an aggressive cyberespionage campaign designed to steal technological and government information and to target key infrastructure.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.