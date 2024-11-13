Maine elections chief who drew Trump’s ire narrates House tabulations in livestream

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s ranked choice tabulation is taking place in public, in a process narrated like a play-by-play announcer by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. She’s been describing what’s happening in painstaking detail on a livestream YouTube channel. Bellows told The Associated Press it’s important for the public to see it for themselves so they can believe our elections have integrity and are “free and fair.” Ballots from the 2nd Congressional District are being rescanned so that the lesser choices of voters who didn’t choose one of the top two as their first pick can be reallocated and either Democratic Rep. Jared Golden or Republican challenger Austin Theriault gains a majority.

