Marcus Smart returns to Grizzlies after missing 6 games due to ankle injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Smart returned for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night after missing the last six games due to right ankle sprain.

Smart did not start against the Los Angeles Lakers, but came in midway through the first quarter.

The 6-foot-3 guard, who is in his 10th season, averaged 5.6 points in his first five games before being injured in the first quarter of a 119-106 loss to Brooklyn on Oct. 30.

Smart only played 20 games last season after dealing with a sprained left foot and an injured finger.

