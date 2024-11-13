Moni, North Dakota State defeat Santa Clara 88-80 in OT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored nine of his 19 points in overtime and North Dakota State knocked off Santa Clara 88-80 on Wednesday.

Brennan Watkins made two free throws in the final second for the Bison to force the extra period tied 70-all.

Moni added seven rebounds for the Bison (2-2). Jacari White added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Watkins had 14 points and shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Broncos (1-2) were led in scoring by Adama Bal, who finished with 18 points. Santa Clara got 16 points from Elijah Mahi. Tyeree Bryan recorded 15 points and six rebounds.

Tajavis Miller scored six points in the first half and North Dakota State went into the break trailing 39-29. White led North Dakota State with 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.