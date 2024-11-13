New storms and flooding in Spain cause closures and threaten hard-hit Valencia again

MADRID (AP) — New storms in Spain have caused school closures and train cancellations two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other areas killed more than 220 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Coastal areas of Valencia have been placed under the highest alert as forecasters say up to 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain could fall there within five hours. Streets were flooded in southern Malaga province, while 3,000 people near the Guadalhorce river were moved from their homes as a preventive measure. Trains traveling between Malaga and Madrid on the high-speed AVE rail line were cancelled.

