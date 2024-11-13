Prosecutor failed to show that Musk’s $1M-a-day sweepstakes was an illegal lottery, judge says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge said the $1 million voter sweepstakes linked to Elon Musk was allowed to continue through Election Day because prosecutors failed to show that it was an illegal lottery. District Attorney Larry Krasner called the daily sweepstakes a scam. But Common Pleas Judge Angelo Foglietta in an opinion Tuesday said Musk’s political action committee made it clear they were choosing paid spokespeople. Musk committed more than $70 million to America PAC to help Donald Trump return to the White House and other Republicans win. He has now been tapped to help lead a government efficiency effort.

