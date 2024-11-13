San Francisco wins 84-54 over Long Beach State

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 15 points as San Francisco beat Long Beach State 84-54 on Wednesday.

Thomas shot 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dons (3-0). Tyrone Riley IV scored 14 points while going 5 of 5 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jason Rivera-Torres had 12 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Devin Askew led the Beach (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. TJ Wainwright added 11 points and two steals for Long Beach State. Cam Denson had nine points.

San Francisco took the lead with 18:09 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Thomas led the Dons with seven points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break. San Francisco extended its lead to 65-38 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Riley scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

