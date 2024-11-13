Trump’s economic agenda for his second term is clouding the outlook for mortgage rates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Trump’s election win is clouding the outlook for mortgage rates even before he gets back to the White House. The president-elect campaigned on a promise to make homeownership more affordable by lowering mortgage rates through policies aimed at knocking out inflation. But his proposed economic agenda could potentially set the stage for mortgage rates to move higher, some economists and analysts say. Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including the moves in the yield for U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds, which lenders use as a guide to price home loans. Bond yields surged last week following Trump’s election victory.

