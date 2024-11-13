Why is only limited aid getting to Palestinians inside Gaza?

JERUSALEM (AP) — A month has passed since U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered an ultimatum to Israeli officials. It called on them to ramp up aid to Gaza within 30 days or risk them reconsidering arms shipments. Humanitarian groups say Israel has failed with aid falling to its lowest levels this year. Food security experts and rights groups caution that famine may already be underway in north Gaza. The Biden administration says that Israel has made some good but limited progress in increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and it will not limit arms transfers to Israel as threatened. Israel says it is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance and has scrambled to ramp up aid.

