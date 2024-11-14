2 charged in connection with orange spray attack on Stonehenge monuments

LONDON (AP) — Two environmental activists have been charged over the spraying of orange paint powder at the Stonehenge monuments in southwest England in June. Wiltshire Police said in a statement Thursday that 73-year-old Rajan Naidu and 22-year-old Niamh Lynch have been charged with “destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.” They are due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 13. The publicity stunt was among a long line of disruptive acts by Just Stop Oil to draw attention to the climate crisis. The protests have halted sporting events, sullied famous works of art and caused traffic jams. The acts have led to convictions, jail terms and widespread criticism.

