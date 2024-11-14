49ers seek their 7th straight win against the Seahawks

Seattle (4-5) at San Francisco (5-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL odds: 49ers by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Seahawks 2-6-1; 49ers 4-5.

Series record: Seahawks lead 30-23.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Seahawks 36-24 in Seattle on Oct. 10.

Last week: Seahawks had bye last week, lost 26-20 in OT to Rams on Nov. 3; 49ers beat the Buccaneers 23-20.

Seahawks offense: overall (9), rush (27), pass (1), scoring (15).

Seahawks defense: overall (25), rush (26), pass (20), scoring (23).

49ers offense: overall (2), rush (5), pass (2), scoring (7).

49ers defense: overall (9), rush (8), pass (12), scoring (17).

Turnover differential: Seahawks minus-6; 49ers plus-3.

Seahawks player to watch

WR DK Metcalf is expected to return this week after missing each of the past two games with an MCL sprain. Metcalf injured his knee in Seattle’s win over Atlanta on Oct. 20. Though he has missed two games, Metcalf leads Seattle with 568 receiving yards on 35 receptions this season.

49ers player to watch

QB Brock Purdy threw for 353 yards and two TDs last week against Tampa Bay and had his 13th career game with a rating of at least 115. Purdy has won all five starts in his career against Seattle, including a playoff win, with his 118.0 rating in those games the best of any QB who has started at least five games against the Seahawks.

Key matchup

Special teams. There were several big plays on special teams in the first meeting between the teams with Seattle’s Laviska Shenault Jr. losing a fumble on a kick return and then returning another kick 97 yards for a TD. Dee Williams also had a 37-yard return for the Seahawks. The Niners have had issues all season on special teams, including last week when they lost a fumbled punt and missed three field goals.

Key injuries

The Seahawks activated RT Abe Lucas (knee) off the PUP list this week and he could play for the first time since injuring his knee last season. … TE Noah Fant (groin), TE Brady Russell (foot) and DE Leonard Williams (foot) all missed practice early in the week for Seattle. … San Francisco TE George Kittle (hamstring) and DE Nick Bosa (hip) are dealing with injuries but coach Kyle Shanahan expects them to play. … DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) could return from IR this week for the 49ers. … Niners P Mitch Wishnowsky (back) could miss the game. Pat O’Donnell was signed to the practice squad and will play is Wishnowsky is unable to go.

Series notes

The 49ers have won six straight in the series for their longest winning streak ever against the Seahawks. … The teams haven’t split the season series since 2019 with Seattle winning both regular-season games in 2020-21 and San Francisco sweeping in 2022-23.

Stats and stuff

Seattle’s 54 road wins since 2013 are the third most in the NFL and the team holds a 2-1 road record this season. … The Seahawks need four more wins to reach 400 in franchise history. … WR Tyler Lockett needs 19 yards to become the second player in franchise history with 13,000 combined yards, and needs two TDs to pass Marshawn Lynch for third on Seattle’s total touchdowns list with 67. … Seahawks QB Geno Smith needs one 300-yard game to tie Russell Wilson for the most 300-yard games in a single season in franchise history with five. … Smith is fifth in franchise history in completions (1,024), yards passing (11,201) and passing TDs (66). … Metcalf needs 142 receiving yards to pass Steve Largent for the most in a player’s first six seasons in franchise history with 6,042. He needs one TD catch to pass Largent for the most in a player’s first six seasons in franchise history with 47. … San Francisco has won two straight games for the first time this season. … The Seahawks are the third team this season to play the 49ers immediately following their bye week. … The Niners are 1-2 in division games after going 11-1 the past two seasons. … The 49ers are second in the NFL in averaging 7.05 yards per play on first down. … San Francisco is second in the NFL with 45 plays from scrimmage for at least 20 yards and is tied for third best with 26 allowed. … San Francisco’s George Kittle leads all TEs with seven TD catches. … Niners RB Christian McCaffrey had 107 yards from scrimmage in his season debut last week. He had 39 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught six passes for 68 yards. … McCaffrey’s 56 games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage are tied with New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara for the most of any active player. … San Francisco K Jake Moody missed three FGs last week before kicking the game-winner from 44 yards on the final play.

Fantasy tip

San Francisco WR Jauan Jennings has filled the role of injured starting receiver Brandon Aiyuk well. He had seven catches for 93 yards last week and has a career-high 497 yards receiving this season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL