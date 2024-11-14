Bohannan requests a recount in Iowa’s close congressional race as GOP wins control of House

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Democrat looking to unseat an incumbent Republican in a close Iowa congressional race has asked for a recount. Democrat Christina Bohannan is requesting the recount in her bid against incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent Iowa’s 1st District. The race is one of a handful yet to be called with a thin Republican majority in the U.S. House. The initial tally puts Bohannan fewer than 1,000 votes — less than a percentage point — behind Miller-Meeks. The Associated Press has not yet called the race because the margin was close enough that it could prompt a recount. Miller-Meeks declared victory, saying she was confident in her lead.

