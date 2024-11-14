Cal Poly earns 75-71 win against Seattle U

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Mac Riniker and Isaac Jessup scored 14 points each to help Cal Poly defeat Seattle U 75-71 on Thursday.

Riniker also added nine rebounds for the Mustangs (2-2). Jessup shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Owen Koonce shot 4 for 9 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

John Christofilis led the way for the Redhawks (0-3) with 16 points. Seattle also got 14 points, 15 rebounds and three steals from Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. Brayden Maldonado also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.