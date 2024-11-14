Mastermind of foiled Hong Kong bomb plot to target police is jailed for nearly 24 years

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court on Thursday sentenced the mastermind of a failed bomb plot during anti-government protests in December 2019 to nearly 24 years in jail. In the city’s first case brought under an anti-terrorism law, the court handed down a prison term of 23 years and 10 months to Ng Chi-hung who previously entered a guilty plea. He was among seven convicted people who appeared in court for their roles in the foiled plan to plant two bombs and shoot officers along a rally route during a time when accusations of police brutality in handling protesters were widespread.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.