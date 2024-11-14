Northern Arizona secures 60-57 victory over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 60-57 win over Pacific on Thursday.

McLaughlin had six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-1). Jayden Jackson scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Carson Towt shot 4 of 9 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (3-2) were led in scoring by Elias Ralph, who finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Elijah Fisher added 13 points and eight rebounds for Pacific. Jefferson Koulibaly also had 10 points.

Northern Arizona went into halftime ahead of Pacific 30-24. McLaughlin scored 11 points in the half. Northern Arizona turned a six-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 39-24 lead with 18:20 left in the half. McLaughlin scored 11 second-half points in the win.

