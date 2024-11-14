Palm Desert water polo to compete for CIF-SS championship

Palm Desert's boys water polo team is title bound.

The Aztecs advanced to the CIF-SS Division 5 championship after defeating Garden grove 10-9 in the semifinals. Former Student Athlete of the Week William Walz scored the game-winning goal with a second left in the game.

PD will play Warren on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Mt. San Antonio College. The Aztecs are seeking their first CIF-SS championship since 2013.

