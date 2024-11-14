Randy Winn hired by San Francisco Giants as vice president of player development

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Randy Winn is the new vice president of player development for the San Francisco Giants.

Winn played for the Giants from 2005-09 as part of a 13-season big league career. He was hired Thursday by former teammate Buster Posey, who became the team’s president of baseball operations on Sept. 29.

Winn hit .290 with 51 homers, 262 RBIs and 73 stolen bases with the Giants and .284 with 110 homers, 662 RBIs and 215 steals during a career that included time with Tampa Bay (1998-2002), Seattle (2003-05), the New York Yankees (2010) and St. Louis (2010).

He was San Francisco’s roving outfield and baserunning instructor from 2013-16, special assistant to the general manager from 2017-2018 and pro scout in 2019 under director of pro scouting Zack Minasian, who was promoted to GM on Nov 1.

Winn, 50, has been an analyst on Giants broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area since 2013 and two months ago became chairman of the Giants Community Fund. He was president of the Baseball Assistance Team from 2011-20 and remains on its board.

