Trial to begin for the man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A trial is set to get underway for a man accused of killing a Georgia nursing student earlier this year, in a case that fanned the immigration debate in the last election cycle. Jose Ibarra is charged with murder and other crimes in the February killing of Laken Hope Riley, whose body was found on the University of Georgia Campus. Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial, so a judge will hear and decide his case. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Opening statements are expected Friday morning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.